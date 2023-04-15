GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — PirateFest, the annual pirate-themed festival, is back in Greenville this weekend.

Saturday is the 16th annual PirateFest. Food trucks, local vendors and a live country performance from the musical duo Maddie and Tae are some of the things that will be present at the festival. There will also be pirate and mermaid displays.

“It’s become a tradition in Greenville and eastern North Carolina as one of the bigger events,” Kyle Parker said, the director of events in Uptown Greenville. “We provide something for everybody, so it’s a great opportunity especially as it starts to get warmer to bring the family out and check out the pirates.”

The fun will start at 11 a.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. both days. The festival will run along First Street and through Town Common.

Free parking is available all day in public lots and on streets throughout the Uptown District.

Four-legged friends are allowed, but owners must clean up after them appropriately and they must be leashed. The following items are prohibited at this year’s event: