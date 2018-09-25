Guests cancel on NC boy's birthday party, fire department throws surprise party at station Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ] Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV Jackson's surprise birthday party (Harrisburg Fire Department via WBTV) [ + - ]

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Fire Department threw a surprise birthday party Sunday for a young boy after all but one of his birthday guests canceled on him.

Firefighters said they received a call in the morning from a mother asking if she could bring her son to the fire station to look at the fire trucks.

The department said that was not an odd request, but then the mother explained that Sunday was this her son’s third birthday.

The mother told fire officials that on Sunday morning, all but one of his birthday guests had canceled on him and he was devastated.

That’s when firefighters stepped up and decided they weren’t going to let him not have a birthday party.

Officials quickly ran to the store to get birthday balloons and cupcakes and all three crews gathered at the station to await his arrival.

“The birthday boy was pretty surprised to have nearly 15 Harrisburg members waiting to celebrate his birthday,” a Facebook post read.

The boy got a tour of the station and of the rig, but to top it off everyone at the station sang him happy birthday and watched him blow out his candles.

“Happy birthday Jackson we hope you had a fantastic day!!!!” the Facebook post read.