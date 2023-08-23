WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun was found on an adult at the Parkland High School’s open house on Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say two visitors who were not students got into a fight.

A school resource officer responded and found the handgun on one of them.

FOX 8 is told that person will be facing charges for bringing the gun on school property.

No one was hurt, and the gun was not reportedly used in a threatening way.