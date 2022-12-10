CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A gun was pulled on a southwest Charlotte elementary school parent Thursday morning, according to police records.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on a backroad near Palisades Park Elementary School off South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Reports say the reporting person stated, “the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun.”

The victim told WJZY he was in an area to drop off his daughter, and traffic was backed up more than usual; that’s when another driver began arguing with him and the gun came out.

He says other parents and students were around, but the other man left the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect.