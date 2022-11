HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house was hit by gunfire in High Point on Friday night.

Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department.

The incident reportedly started as a family dispute.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the area which is near Larkin Street on the north side of High Point just off Eastchester Drive.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Suspect information is also not available.