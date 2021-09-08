Guns found at 2 Triad-area high schools, authorities say

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – Guns were found on campus at two Triad-area high schools on Wednesday, authorities said.

In one incident, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office told sister station WGHP a loaded gun was found on a student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville after a fight between three students.

One of the students involved received medical attention. The other two were taken into custody.

In a separate incident in Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told WGHP a gun was found on a student at Parkland High School. A tip from a community member led to a search of the student.

Parkland High School is roughly 10 miles from Mt. Tabor High School, where a student was shot and killed a week prior. Police took an unidentified suspect into custody in connection with the deadly shooting.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, a 15-year-old was charged in an Aug. 30 shooting at New Hanover High School. Two teens were also charged after they were found with guns at Enloe High School in Raleigh on Sept. 2.