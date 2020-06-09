Hacker hits NC town council Zoom meeting with porn, racial slurs

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A hacker infiltrated a North Carolina town’s council meeting and showed pornographic images last week during a video meeting held online, according to reports.

The incident took place during the June 1 virtual meeting of the Hertford Town Council held on the Zoom platform, according to the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City.

The hacker called everyone in the meeting a lewd name and then blocked the meeting so that everyone was forced to watch a series of pornographic video clips, the newspaper reported.

Also during the meeting, the hacker named “Emily,” sent a message to 150 chat lines that said “George Floyd deserved it” written many times in sequence and mass printed the N-word hundreds of times.

Hertford Councilman Quentin Jackson, who hosts and organizes the Zoom meetings, managed to get rid of the hacker.

The town, in Perquimans County, had to temporarily suspend the meeting while Jackson restored order.

The council then had set up a new Zoom video conference.

The town, like many organizations, has been using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid contact and possibly spreading the disease.

