Hallmark movie casting director looking for extras for ‘USS Christmas’ being filmed in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The casting director for the Hallmark movie “USS Christmas” is searching for paid extras for multiple days of filming in Wilmington beginning Monday, Sept. 21.

One crucial caveat – extras need to be current or former Navy personnel and need to provide their own formal Navy blues uniform and an everyday uniform.

‘USS Christmas’ filming in Wilmington (WECT photo)

If you have past or present Navy experience, TW Cast and Recruit is looking for males and females of all ethnicities who are age 20 or over to hire as paid extras.

Extras need to be available from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 for filming. However, Sept. 24 is mandatory.

Regulation hair is necessary for the role. Extras will be paid $64 for eight hours and time and a half for every hour over eight. Providing a uniform will result in an additional $50 compensation.

All extras must be willing to get tested for COVID-19 before filming and will receive a $20 COVID testing bump. Additional information regarding COVID testing will be provided to those who are hired.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for the Navy scenes on “USS Christmas,” please email Wilmybg@twcastandrecruit.com and type Navy Submission in the subject line.

