Hankering for goulash leads NC man to $1 million lottery ticket

Edward Snyder of Davidson said he’s starting 2020 with dreams of early retirement after he won a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man in North Carolina has claimed a $1 million lottery ticket that he bought while shopping for ingredients to make goulash.

North Carolina’s lottery said in a statement Tuesday that Edward Snyder bought the Cash 5 ticket at a Food Lion grocery store in Mooresville, which is north of Charlotte.

“I’ve been an operation manager for over 20 years,” Snyder told lottery officials. “I’m close to retirement, but this is going to move it even closer. This is wild. I still can’t believe this is happening. It’s a great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year.”

Snyder said he was feeling lucky when he stopped by the grocery store to buy ingredients for the European-style stew, so he bought a Cash 5 ticket. “I had to look at the ticket at least 15 times before I believed it,” Snyder said. “I texted my wife, and she didn’t believe it either.”

Snyder claimed his prize Tuesday and took home $752,189 after taxes. Much of the rest of the money goes toward education in the state.

