RALEGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Wake County teacher hit it big by winning a lottery jackpot just in time for her birthday.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that Katherine Robinson won $162,826 from a Big Bucks Bingo ticket just one day before her 68th birthday.

Robinson, who had taught middle school, bought the ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex, according to officials.

Robinson shared how excited she was and how her love of bingo got started.

“I got so excited I couldn’t even believe it,” Robinson said. “When I was a teenager, I used to go to bingo games with my mother.”

After taxes, she took home $115,626 and shared that she plans to use some of the money on home improvements.