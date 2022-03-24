RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) on Thursday morning addressed comments made years ago in which he admitted to having paid for an abortion.

In a video posted to his social media, Robinson said comments made online 10 years ago have resurfaced recently. He admitted that 33 years ago, before he and his wife, Yolanda Hill, were married, they aborted a pregnancy.

“It was the hardest decision we have ever made. Sadly, we made the wrong one,” Robinson said.

In a 2012 comment on a Facebook post he made, Robinson, in discussing abortions, wrote in part: “I’m not saying abortion is wrong cause I said so it’s wrong cause God says so. It’s wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I paid for it to be done to my unborn child in 1989.”

“It’s because of this experience and our spiritual journey that we are so adamantly pro-life,” Robinson said in Thursday’s statement.

The post that spurred the discussion read: “How can so many people ‘Praise God’ with their mouths then vote for a man who supports gay marriage and abortion with their hands.”

Robinson has previously been criticized for comments made about homosexuality. In a sermon delivered in June 2021, Robinson referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”

Months later at a Wilson County Republican fundraising event, Robinson doubled down on his beliefs, in addition to criticisms of graphic LGBTQ books available in some school libraries.

“I believe that homosexuality is a sin. That comes from my deeply held religious convictions. But I also believe adultery is a sin and fornication is a sin. I believe putting pornography in a kid’s school is a sin,” Robinson said in October 2021. “I am not going to sit silent while you put pornography in schools and present it to children.”