Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in NC redistricting to retire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A Republican lawmaker who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process says he will not seek reelection in 2020 and will retire at the end of his term.

Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County cited “great personal sacrifice and loss of valuable time with my family” as the main factors in his decision to leave office at the end of this year.

Republican party leaders in his county will name his replacement for the general election ballot.

Lewis played a pivotal role in gerrymandering state maps to advantage Republicans. He has been in the General Assembly for 18 years.

