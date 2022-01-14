Harris Teeter not offering popular e-VIC specials on Friday due to supply chain issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter announced in an email to customers on Friday that, due to supply chain issues, the company will not be offering their popular e-VIC specials this weekend.

Every Friday, Harris Teeter e-VIC members receive an email with special sales tailored to the customer, often based on previous purchases as a way to “thank (customers) for being loyal Harris Teeter shoppers,” the company said in a release.

“As we all know, we are living in unprecedented times when it comes to supplying our stores. Challenges with the supply chain have caused major disruptions in our operations. Our vendor partners are also experiencing delivery and staffing challenges, which results in a significant cut in product availability for stores,” the release continued. “Even unpredictable weather has made an impact, with winter storms disrupting and delaying product shipments to distribution centers and stores.”

Because of these issues, the company said it “will not offer any e-VIC specials this Friday” and that it is “hopeful that we’ll be able to send out Friday e-VIC offers next Friday.”

The e-VIC announcement comes in the wake of the company’s announcement last week that stores would begin closing early starting this week.

Starting earlier this week, many Harris Teeter locations across the East Coast began closing at 9 p.m.

“We believe that closing early will allow associates to process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” Harris Teeter said in a notice on Jan. 7.

The change in hours of operation is not impacting four locations in the Triangle: the Raleigh stores at 500 Oberlin Road and 3201-123 Edwards Mill Road, the Durham store at 2107 Hillsborough Road and the Chapel Hill store at 2110 S. Estes Drive.