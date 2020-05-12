Harris Teeter offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in North Carolina, South Carolina

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter is partnering with Kroger’s The Little Clinic to offer free COVID-19 testing for qualifying individuals in the Carolinas.

Testing will begin May 15 at three locations, two in North Carolina and a third in South Carolina.

The sites are the City of High Point parking deck located at 120 W. Commerce Ave., in High Point, Don Steed Elementary School located at 800 Philippi Church Rd., in Raeford and the Charleston Convention Center located at 5000 Coliseum Dr., in Charleston, S.C.

Testing will be conducted three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday through May 30, with the exception of Memorial day.

“Harris Teeter is committed to being there for our communities when they need us most,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We’re grateful we are able partner with Guilford, Hoke and Charleston counties to provide free testing to qualified community members.”

Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting here.