Harvard study: Massive increase in NC COVID testing needed before state can safely reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Data extrapolated from a Harvard University study suggest that North Carolina should roughly double its most productive day of coronavirus testing every day over the next month before beginning to relax social distancing guidelines.

The study was released this week as governors and other leaders across the U.S. faced calls from protesters calling for the reopening of their economies. Locally, Gov. Roy Cooper is considering the eventual loosening of the restrictions enacted to reduce the spread of the virus.

And while separate projections by University of Washington researchers suggest that North Carolina could safely ease its social distancing policies as early as the week of May 11 as long as containment strategies in place, the Harvard researchers say their data point to several benchmarks that should be met.

They say the United States must conduct 5 million tests per day by early June to “deliver a safe social opening,” and that number should increase over time to 20 million daily tests, the authors concluded in the study, “Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience.”

Put another way, that represents a rate of 152 tests for every 100,000 people. That proportion in North Carolina amounts to 15,960 tests – roughly 4 1/2 times the size of its most recent seven-day average – for its population of 10.5 million.

According to figures from the Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s most updated 7-day moving average was 3,610 tests per day — a figure that amounts to approximately 34 tests per 100,000 people. Its most recent update included 7,005 tests processed, and it compiled a single-day high of 9,836 tests on April 10.

The state has tabulated a total of 96,185 tests – or, 0.91 percent of the population – since it began releasing those numbers in early March.

The challenge, both in North Carolina and across the country, would be to ramp up testing capacity dramatically while also improving the reliability of those tests.

“In theory, if we can develop those tests that are sensitive enough, they are very rapid and easy,” said Dr. Michael Gunn, a professor of medicine at Duke University. “A pregnancy test is an example of that type of test, and those can be produced on a very large scale. The trick is to get them to a technical grade where they have the sensitivity we need in some form.”

Because of relatively limited testing resources, DHHS recommends that only people with fever, lower respiratory symptoms and meet one of two other qualifications — having close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past two weeks, or a negative rapid flu test — should ask their health care provider about a coronavirus test.

North Carolina isn’t the only state falling short of that number. Rhode Island, which earlier this week had tested at a rate of 185 tests per 100,000 residents, was the only state presently exceeding that benchmark, according to figures compiled by The COVID Tracking Project.

The Harvard researchers, who expect testing capacity to vastly increase over the coming month, are calling for even more ambitious testing – ideally, the group says, by late July – with the target number of 20 million per day “to fully remobilize our economy” while acknowledging that “even this number may not be high enough to protect public health.”

That figure represents 6.1 percent of the U.S. population of 328.2 million.

North Carolina’s share of that would be 63,985 tests per day – or, the state’s approximate total from April 2-21.

The Harvard researchers conclude that while relying on social distancing alone until a vaccine is available, the economy “will be shut down on and off for 12 to 18 months.”

Their plan would “fully restart the economy by August” with a “massive investment” in public health infrastructure, combining both diagnostic and antibody tests with contact tracing and warning along with individual quarantine and isolation.

The study also was produced in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and says it builds upon the work of other groups, including the Duke Margolis Center for Public Health Policy.

Meanwhile, the study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington hinges its projection on a threshold of one prevalent case per 1 million people.

That projection also depends on the availability of having widely available testing – along with contact tracing, case-based isolation, restrictions on mass gatherings and other strong containment measures – in place.

That study suggests North Carolina passed its peaks in both resource usage (on April 15) and single-day deaths (Tuesday) and projects a total of 342 COVID-19-related deaths by Aug. 4. The state announced 34 deaths Tuesday – its single-day high to this point, a total that represents 10 percent of the group’s total projected deaths.