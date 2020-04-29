Have any thoughts about NC’s trail system? The NCDOT wants to hear from you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Would you like to see new trails throughout North Carolina or do you have feedback about current ones?

If so, right now is your chance to weigh in.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about how to improve greenways across 100 counties. All you have to do is take a survey and provide feedback.

There is also a Great Trails State Plan. That plan seeks to develop a statewide trail map coupled with an action-oriented network plan and five-year implementation strategy.

Both surveys are available online until Sept. 30.

