Have you seen this man? NC authorities need help finding child sexual assault suspect

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Vincente Sanchez, who is 43 or 44 years old and sometimes goes by Gabriel, is wanted for forcible sexual assault of a 14-year-old female on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanchez fled the Rocky Point area in a green 1994-1996 Toyota Tacoma with unknown registration plates.

Sanchez owns a landscaping business called Leo’s Landscaping. He is believed he has family/friends in the Pender County area.

If you see Sanchez, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1437.

