CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte police need your help to find a robbery suspect. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road Oct. 11 at gunpoint.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and surveillance cameras show the suspect.

If you recognize him, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 Tips App.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info leading to an arrest.