CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in finding a classic car that’s been reported stolen.

The weekend of Sept. 9, deputies said a 1972 Pontiac Lemans GTO was stolen from northwestern Cabarrus County. The exhaust of the vehicle is said to be very loud and noticeable.

According to deputies, the vehicle was last known to be located within Rowan County near the time it was stolen.

(Cabarrus County Sheriff Office)

This is an active investigation. If you have additional information or can identify this subject, contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.