GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, troopers said they were called to a crash on US 70 near NC 61 in Guilford County.

When they arrived, they said 40-year-old Andrew Marshall Jenkins, of Burlington, died at the scene.

Investigators said Jenkins had been walking east on US 70 when a vehicle hit him in the roadway and drove off.

They said the suspect’s vehicle was white, and believed to be a 1997 to 2003 model of a Ford F-150 truck.

It possibly has damage to the front right corner and will be missing the passenger side mirror, according to troopers.

NCSHP shared photos of the vehicle of interest, which they said was last seen traveling east on US 70 from NC 16 near the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47) on your cellular device or by contacting the NCSHP communications center at 1-800-445-8621.