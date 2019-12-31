1  of  3
Havelock city commissioner arrested on child porn charges, SBI says

Pete VanVilet (City of Havelock)

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN) – A Havelock city commissioner was arrested by SBI agents early Tuesday following an investigation into child sex crimes, officials said.

On December 27, Havelock police asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit to investigate city commissioner Peter “Pete” Devlin VanVliet.

VanVliet was arrested at his home without incident just after midnight on Tuesday.

He faces 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was issued a $100,000 bond by a Craven County magistrate and was released upon posting bail. 

VanVilet is a former Marine who was stationed at Cherry Point in 1997, according to the City of Havelock website.

VanVilet is listed as helping coach youth lacrosse, cross country, and junior varsity basketball at Annunciation Catholic School.

He was re-elected to the board of commissioners in 2019.

