‘Haven’t seen that top speed yet’: Pace of vaccinations in NC keeps picking up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to climb across North Carolina, rising by 15 percent in just a week and by more than 50 percent over the past month.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than 435,000 doses were given last week, with the average of more than 62,000 shots per day marking the latest step in a steady acceleration that raises a key question.

Just how much faster can it go?

“How many people can get vaccinated in a day in North Carolina?” asked Paul Delamater, a health geographer and professor at the University of North Carolina whose website — nc-covid.org — tracks key COVID-19 data across the state. “You know, I think we might learn that answer here in the next few weeks.”

“I think we probably haven’t seen that top speed yet,” said Jeanne Dellicarri, the executive director of operations for the University of North Carolina Faculty Physicians.

The state averaged about 40,000 shots per day in mid-February, which itself represented a formidable increase from the 33,000 daily shots a month before that.

Every county in the state has had an increase of at least 17 percent in the total number of doses from Feb. 26 to Monday. Two counties — Jackson and Macon — had increases of more than 80 percent.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the daily average across the nation has eclipsed 2 million shots.

It helped DHHS reach a key benchmark Wednesday: 20 percent of all North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated. And more than a quarter of those of an eligible age — 18 or older — have either had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first of the double-dose Moderna or Pfizer regimens.

“I think it’s going to ramp up even faster,” Delamater said.

At the current rate, his website projects all eligible North Carolinians would be fully vaccinated by Sept. 9. Going twice as fast would move the finish line up to June 20.

It’s important to monitor because a large group — of about 3 million people — is about to join the line. Some of them became eligible to schedule appointments Wednesday, with the rest of that sizable group able to do so in three weeks.

It could provide a stress test of sorts for a system that has heretofore insisted — if supply were unlimited — it would find a way to inoculate anyone who wanted it.

“It is a very large group,” Dellicarri said. “I think that as we are seeing a young population, we’ll have to see if there are better methods that we can use to reach that population to sign up for the vaccine. … We are just ready and able to see the larger groups as they come our way.”

That larger group covers more of a cross-section of North Carolina’s people, moreso than relatively smaller numbers of those who populated the state’s first three vaccination-eligibility groups.

As a result, it could provide a better gauge of which counties are doing the best — and worst — when it comes to giving those shots.

“It’s just a certain chunk of the population first, just healthcare workers and long term care residents and workers in that 65 and above” at first, Delamater said. “And now it’s opening up even more and the floodgates are going to open, and everyone’s going to be eligible (eventually).

“And that’s what I’m really going to be interested in looking at the numbers,” he said. “That’s when I think you’ll see some of the real differences in the ability to administer from county to county.”