He stole a murdered NC man’s identity, now police say he could be the killer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro Police say Steven Anthony George was shot and killed back in May, and now they’re looking for the person they believe is posing as him and using his information.

Police believe the impostor could have been involved in George’s murder.

Investigators said in May that George was shot three times at his home on Woodmere Drive. Emergency crews rushed George to the hospital, but were unable to save him.

Britney Tinsley said she has no idea who would do this to her best friend.

“Who is this guy? That’s the first thing when I read it. I was like, ‘Who is this guy? How did you get his information?'” said Tinsley. “I’ve never seen this guy before a day in my life and what would make you think that you could do something like that.”

The suspects haven’t been caught, but at least one of them is leaving a lot of clues for detectives.

Police said the suspect is going so far as to contacting his friends, and even family, on George’s stolen phone and using the cards in his wallet. He dared to send a picture of himself to them.

“He really, really truly didn’t deserve that. He didn’t. I just don’t know who could be so cruel to do him like that,” said Tinsley.

When the incident happened, George’s uncle told WFMY News 2 someone burst into their home and shot his nephew three times in the chest.

George is remembered by his best friend as funny, but strict.

“He used to really be strict on how I act as a person. As a woman,” said Tinsley. “I used to get angry with him because it was the truth but he’s always wanted the best interest for me. He would never tell me what I want to hear. He would tell me what I need to hear.”

Tinsley said his 3-year-old son Anthony, who has autism, was in the house when he was shot.

“That was his king. He looked up to him very much. They were inseparable. They were together all the time,” she said.

WFMY News 2 also spoke with Steven’s sister Kelli George. She said he worked his tail off and was the best father of three. She says the family needs justice.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers ANONYMOUS at 336-373-1000 or text your tip to 274637, keyword badboyz.

