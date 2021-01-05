‘He wasn’t bothering nobody’: Family mourns after 21-year-old killed in Greensboro’s first homicide of 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hours into 2021, and Greensboro Police were already investigating the first homicide of the new year.

It came after a record-breaking year of 61 homicides in 2020.

Greensboro police said 21-year-old Darrick Kelly was shot Saturday night on the 200 block of Shaw Street. He died later at the hospital.

Around 40 family members and friends gathered where he was shot for an impromptu vigil Sunday night. Emotions ran high.

Kelly’s family said they’re asking for answers and demanding justice in his murder.

Kelly’s stepmother, Deshannon Kelly, said he should’ve never become the first victim of violence this year.

“He wasn’t bothering nobody,” she said. “He was just riding his dirt bike and got caught up in the crossfire and got shot.”

The Greensboro City Council has worked to help get crossfire like this under control for months.

“It’s disturbing,” said Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who represents the district where Kelly was murdered. “We don’t want to be frightened and afraid to come out of our houses.”

Wells said it’s a challenge to end violence with an understaffed and underfunded police department.

“Our force probably needs more officers, but everything costs money,” she said.

More money and cooperation from the community may turn things around.

“It seems as if one of the problems police have is that if something happens like this nobody seems to give them a lot of information,” said Wells.

While it won’t bring Kelly back, his family hopes any information will lead to an arrest and stop this from happening again.

“He’s in God’s hands right now,” said Treva Hairston, Kelly’s mother. “We love you, baby. We love you, baby.”