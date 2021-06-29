Heading into July 4 weekend, gas prices up almost $1 from last year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a brief decline, gas prices are back up in North Carolina and across the country ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to GasBuddy, the nationwide average climbed 2.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $3.09 — leaving fuel prices more than 90 cents more expensive than they were around the 2020 holiday when the country was still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WARNING: Venomous spitting zebra cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood, police say

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“And with hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty more catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

NEXT: Durham restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill

In fact, the $2.18 price on June 29, 2020 was the lowest average GasBuddy has recorded for that day since 2008. The highest was $4.06 on June 29, 2008.

North Carolina’s price at the pump measured well below the national average at about $2.85 per gallon. Those planning a short road trip for the holiday weekend will be happy to know each state bordering North Carolina has gas for cheaper than the national average, too.