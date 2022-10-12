RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the North Carolina State Fair starting Thursday, Wake County health department officials are making sure all of the food is safe to enjoy.

A CBS 17 crew was there as health inspectors went through some of those inspections. They’re looking at how workers are making the food, making sure they have proper washing stations and how workers are disposing of food. Fair officials are also making sure food is being stored at safe temperatures.

County officials said it’s rare for vendors to fail inspection.

“Most of these vendors have been here before. They know what they need to do to get everything correct for the big event that’s coming up and we just come in, check behind them, act as their second set of eyes,” said Wake County Environmental Health Specialist Ginger Johnson.

The county said all 150 food vendors will have their inspections done before the gates open at noon Thursday.