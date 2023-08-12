RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Heat Advisory was issued for areas of Central North Carolina Saturday afternoon until 8 p.m. as heat index values could approach 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued Saturday afternoon for more than 20 counties in the North Carolina mountains.

The Heat Advisory was issued for counties including Wake, Durham, Johnston, Franklin, Lee, Chatham, Harnett and Cumberland, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory areas in Central North Carolina. National Weather Service map

“Heat index values up to 105 to 109 expected,” the weather service said in the advisory. As of 3 p.m., the temperature in Raleigh was 95 degrees.

Other counties in the heat advisory include Warren, Halifax, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Moore, Northampton, Wayne, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke and Sampson.

In western North Carolina, the threat of severe thunderstorms triggered the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters said there is the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph along with isolated large hail events up to 1 inch in diameter,

“A well-developed thunderstorm cluster moving east across the middle and eastern portions of Tennessee will continue into the southern Appalachians this afternoon,” the weather service said in the watch.

The yellow area indicated the severe thunderstorm watch. National Weather Service image.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes cities such as Asheville, Boone, Blowing Rock and Morganton.

The North Carolina counties in the severe thunderstorm watch are Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey.

The Heat Advisory for North Carolina also stretches to the coast. Areas east of central North Carolina included in the heat advisory are Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret.