CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 77, officials told WJZY, an affiliate of CBS 17.

All lanes are closed in the area of Nations Ford Road at Exit 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Traffic cameras in the area show a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene.

It is not yet known where the helicopter was headed or who owns it.

As the investigation into the crash continues, this story will be updated with the latest information.