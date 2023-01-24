RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz is giving truck drivers some more help at the pump.

The gas station chain says it is slashing the price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents per gallon at select stores through the end of January.

The company says customers will save between $15 and $75, depending on the size of their DEF tank. It previously was $3.50 per gallon.

The offer is only available at five Sheetz stores in North Carolina, and the only one in central North Carolina is at 4005 Jones Sausage Road in Garner.

The company says the offer only applies to bulk DEF sold at its truck diesel dispensers.