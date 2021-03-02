Help keep your community clean: Sign up now for NCDOT’s annual spring litter sweep

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This spring is your chance help clean up North Carolina roadways.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced its annual spring litter sweep and is asking volunteers, businesses, and community groups to come out in April to help pick up roadside trash.

The spring litter sweep is happening April 10-24.

“In just two months, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up over one million pounds of litter,” says David Harris, State Roadside Engineer. “We need to keep that momentum moving forward. The annual Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers will be provided with clean up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests, NCDOT said.

Volunteers are encouraged to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance, including wearing a mask and gloves at all times and keeping six feet apart, NCDOT said.

The next clean up will be in September.

To sign up, click here.