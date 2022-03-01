RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Long before the pandemic, there was an opioid epidemic, and it continues today. After annual increases in overdose deaths, North Carolina finally saw a dip in 2018. That progress was virtually erased by the pandemic with more than 3,000 people dying from overdoses in 2020.

Now, a national opioid settlement means means money will soon start flowing to all 100 counties in the state to bring that number back down.

“The two substances that we see a lot of are opioids and methamphetamine and alcohol, again is always kind of a constant,” said Chris Budnick, executive director at Healing Transitions.

Budnick hopes the money will help recovery services centers like his continue to serve people. Last year, 1,900 people went through their doors.

“Addiction services and recovery support services have traditionally not been funded at the same level as other healthcare conditions,” Budnick said.

Help is on the way in the form of $750 million.

“These negotiations were the most complex I’ve ever been part of,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

He helped lead lawsuits against four drug makers culminating in what he calls the largest Attorney General settlement in history.

“The drug companies made billions of dollars getting millions of Americans hooked on these pills, and they have to pay, and they are paying $26 billion,” Stein said.

The biggest chunk is going to Mecklenburg County, which was allocated $32,457,588. Stein said the money was distributed based on need and severity of the opioid epidemic in each municipality. Wake County will receive the second largest allotment.

Triangle municipalities are receiving the following allotments.

City of Durham: $2,450,633

City of Fayetteville: $1,995,585

City of Raleigh: $3,650,936

Cumberland County: $16,989,930

Durham County: $11,582,984

Wake County: $31,582,448

“On all reality, our system needs to expand its services so that individuals can really get a quality of care that is adequate in dose and duration,” Budnick said.

Looking forward, Budnick wants more accountability from people leading these pharmaceutical companies.

“I’m not sure that justice has been served for individuals who played a role in fueling the opioid epidemic,” he said.

Stein knows this money is not the end-all solution, but hopes it can make a difference in people’s live.

“We want to see is more people contributing to their communities, and many, many fewer people dying,” he said.