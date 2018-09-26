Help purchasing food available in 27 NC counties, Cooper says Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Residents in 27 North Carolina counties affected by Hurricane Flornece can now apply for help purchasing food using “D-SNAP,” Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available in 27 counties: Bladen, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson.

“For North Carolinians working to get back on their feet after Hurricane Florence, help feeding their families will make a tremendous difference,” Gov. Cooper said. “I urge anyone who lives in hard-hit areas and needs this help to apply as soon as they can.”

Eligible households will receive a one-time benefit on a special debit card to help buy food.

The amount will depend on household size, but a family of one would receive $192, a family of four would receive $640 and larger families would receive more.

To be eligible, a person must:

Live in one of the disaster declared counties, current list above.

Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Florence, such as damage to property, loss of income or food loss.

Have proof of identity and proof of residency (if available).

Have income and resources below certain levels.

Not currently be receiving help buying food through the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program. People receiving FNS can also get extra help buying food, but do not need to fill out a D-SNAP application. They can get more information about how to get the extra help here .

Residents of the counties who wish to apply must do so in person from Sept. 28, through Oct. 6, with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 30, when all application sites will be closed.

Most application sites will be the local department of social services office in each county.

As application sites are finalized, DHHS will post information on locations and hours of the sites in each county on its website.