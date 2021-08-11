‘Help us move forward’: $5,000 reward offered in Charlotte deadly hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The family of a 35-year-old man struck by a speeding muscle car while crossing a Charlotte road last month pleaded for answers at a police news conference Wednesday.

Police said Barry Cunningham was crossing the road just before 3 a.m. on July 31 when he was hit by a 2015-2021 Dodge Charger traveling northwest on Brookshire Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Police said Cunningham was hit and flown across three travel lanes when he came to a rest next to the median.

The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at the scene or notify any emergency services, police said.

Authorities are searching for a grey/silver or red Dodge Charger with damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp, and windshield.

Model of vehicle in Brookshire hit-and-run (CMPD)

The car is also missing the front Dodge emblem.

“If you have a heart, help us out,” Cunningham’s family said in a plea for the driver to come forward. “Help us move forward. Help us have some closure.”

Barry Cunningham and Family. (courtesy of Cunningham’s family)

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.

Crime Stoppers has offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.