HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 434-acre wildfire raging in Henderson County since last weekend — named the Poplar Drive Fire — is up to 30% contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

On Thursday, fire crews strengthened containment lines along the western boundary following a “strategic firing operation” along Kyles Creek Road. On Friday, firefighters are continuing to tend to smoldering areas around the blaze.

“The mop-up process is going to take some time, but we have a drone flying the fire at night to find the greatest sources of heat and we are trying our best to tackle those with as much water and personnel as possible,” said Operations Section Chief Dwayne Vigil. “If the vegetation falls over and the leaves fall onto the smoldering areas, the fire could reignite and throw embers. In some areas the vegetation is so thick, firefighters have to cut their way into the brush to get to the heat to put water on it.”

As a result of the Poplar Drive Fire, one home, two cabins and two outbuildings have been lost, and another home has been damaged.

Fire crews work to contain the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County. (North Carolina Fire Service)

The Poplar Drive Fire, which is in Henderson County near Hendersonville and the Edneyville. Photo from Chimney Rock Fire Dept.

The wildfire in the Edneyville Community near Hendersonville in Henderson County. Photo from Brian Maxwell.

A price gouging law went into place after Henderson County declared a state of emergency with fire crews battling a brush wildfire that’s now estimated to be over 431 acres. Photo of the Poplar Drive Fire from Brian Maxell.

The fire near Hendersonville in Henderson County viewed from a deck near downtown Durham. The fire at Bald Top Mountain — which was at just 8 acres Friday afternoon — grew to 200 acres is just 24 hours. Photo courtesy: Rebecca Grounsell.

North Carolina wildfires lead to state of emergency

The western North Carolina mountains have been under a state of emergency due to the Poplar Drive blaze as well as other wildfires in Cherokee, Jackson and Haywood counties and in Asheville.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recently weighed in on the blazes and praised those on the front line.

“The Governor is grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to combat the ongoing wildfires in the western part of our state. The Governor and our office have been in communication with state Emergency Management and local leaders to provide assistance as necessary,” said in a statement from Jordan Monaghan, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

Firefighters from around the state, including from Morrisville and Rocky Mount, have traveled west to help contain the wildfires.

Burn ban in effect for 30 counties

Though the cause of the Poplar Drive Fire remains unknown, severe drought conditions in the western part of the state have created plenty of fuel for sparks to rapidly grow into infernos.

As of Wednesday, 30 North Carolina counties are under a burn ban, meaning campfires and burning things like leaves and trash are prohibited.

According to the NC Forest Service, light rain is expected over some areas over the weekend, but significant rainfall is not expected. Next week’s forecast shows more warm and dry weather is on the way.