RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson drug dealer known as “Woo” who was busted with more than 1,000 doses of heroin will spend 15 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Joseph Jones Jr. received his 180-month sentence Thursday from District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. He plead guilty on March 16.

Court records indicate Jones was identified as a drug dealer in May 2020, and the city’s police department made controlled purchases from him using a confidential informant. A heroin overdose victim that August admitted to purchasing the drug from Jones.

Henderson Police then stopped Jones’ car and found him in possession of heroin. A search warrant at his home turned up more than 1,000 doses and more than 11 grams of marijuana, plus two loaded firearms.

Some of the heroin was bounded into bricks of 50 doses apiece and stamped with names like “Devil’s Reject,” “Maestro” and “Shell.”