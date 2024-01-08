ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County man is going to jail for 10 years after he pleaded guilty in July 2023 to trafficking fentanyl and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to the drug charges, Tyrik Pettaway, 21, was also found to be in possession of firearms as a previously convicted felon. He was charged after agents executed a search warrant at a home used by Pettaway in Henderson.

In that home, agents discovered a firearm loaded with a “large capacity magazine” as well as approximately 1,100 dosage units of a substance containing fentanyl, rifle ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The DOJ said Pettaway did not act alone. Henderson police had received multiple reports that he and a man named Neno King were dealing out of the same residence. Multiple controlled purchases were made from the pair before the search warrant was executed in March 2022.

King was previously convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.

Pettaway’s previous convictions included possession of a stolen firearm (2020), possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin (2020 and 2021) and breaking and entering to terrorize (2020).