WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson man caught in a bust with cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and marijuana will spent six years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jamey Owens, 51, received his 72-month sentence Thursday from Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to charges of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records from prosecutors, a confidential informant for the Henderson Police Department made a controlled purchase of cocaine from Owens at his house in January 2019.

Officers then obtained a search warrant that they executed two days later. Authorities say the search turned up four guns — two handguns, a pistol and a shotgun — and the drugs stashed throughout the house, along with digital scales, and ink stamps and glassine bags, both of which are commonly used to package heroin. They also said they found two glass dishes with a white powdery substance and more than $3,000 in cash.