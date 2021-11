Here are the most expensive homes for sale in North Carolina

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the state.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in North Carolina.

#50. 16505 Jetton Rd, Cornelius

– Price: $4,999,999

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#49. 370 Upper Brushy Face Rd, Highlands

– Price: $5,000,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#48. 27 Sandy Pt, Wilmington

– Price: $5,250,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#47. 7817 Pine Ave, Wilmington

– Price: $5,250,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#46. 469 Tuskarora Trl, Mooresville

– Price: $5,300,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#45. 325 Hermitage Rd, Charlotte

– Price: $5,395,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#44. 345 Lindsey Ln, Corolla

– Price: $5,495,000

– Bedrooms: 12

– Bathrooms: 15

#43. 1121 Harborway Pl, Wilmington

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#42. 78 Mirehouse Run, Asheville

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#41. 380 Pine Rdg, Boone

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#40. 3319 White Oak Rd, Raleigh

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 11

#39. 2342 Rock Creek Dr, Charlotte

– Price: $5,590,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#38. 17002 Freshwater Ln, Cornelius

– Price: $5,600,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 9

#37. 2957 Roses Branch Rd, Bakersville

– Price: $5,700,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#36. 349 Lindsey Ln, Corolla

– Price: $5,700,000

– Bedrooms: 12

– Bathrooms: 14

#35. 1508 Dilworth Rd, Charlotte

– Price: $5,800,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#34. 154 Stove Pipe Ct, Cashiers

– Price: $5,850,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 10

#33. 550 Elk Mountain Scenic Hwy, Asheville

– Price: $5,868,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#32. 259 Midland Dr, Asheville

– Price: $5,870,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 15

#31. 107 Eastham Ct, Mooresville

– Price: $5,900,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#30. 2251 Vernon Dr, Charlotte

– Price: $5,950,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#29. 347 Lindsey Ln, Corolla

– Price: $5,950,000

– Bedrooms: 13

– Bathrooms: 15

#28. 343 Lindsey Ln, Corolla

– Price: $5,995,000

– Bedrooms: 12

– Bathrooms: 15

#27. 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte

– Price: $5,998,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 11

#26. 203 Hicks Bay Ln, Corolla

– Price: $5,999,000

– Bedrooms: 9

– Bathrooms: 10

#25. 1669 Moore Rd, Asheboro

– Price: $6,000,000

– Bedrooms: 12

– Bathrooms: 16

#24. 710 Shoals Watch Way, Bald Head Island

– Price: $6,100,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#23. 1013 S Bald Head Wynd, Bald Head Island

– Price: $6,200,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#22. 704 Shoals Watch Way, Bald Head Island

– Price: $6,300,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

#21. 244 Stillpoint Ln, Glenville

– Price: $6,475,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#20. 16602 Flying Jib Rd, Cornelius

– Price: $6,499,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 9

#19. 1090 Zeb Alley Rd, Cashiers

– Price: $6,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 9

#18. 9 Brooklawn Chase, Asheville

– Price: $6,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#17. 125 Quiet Waters Dr, Mooresville

– Price: $6,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#16. 248 Sunset Shores Dr, Cullowhee

– Price: $6,900,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#15. 483 Rosemont Dr, Durham

– Price: $6,945,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

#14. 168 Broad Sound Pl, Mooresville

– Price: $6,985,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 10

#13. 7319 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

– Price: $6,999,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#12. 315 Dutch Creek Ext, Banner Elk

– Price: $7,250,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#11. 1453 Mountain Springs Rd Unit T1, Linville

– Price: $7,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 8

#10. 525 Longhorn Creek Ln, Turkey

– Price: $7,500,000

– Bedrooms: 1

– Bathrooms: 1

#9. 240 Chimney Pond Rd, Glenville

– Price: $7,895,000

– Bedrooms: 11

– Bathrooms: 10

#8. 7422 Sea Lilly Ln, Wilmington

– Price: $7,950,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#7. 407 Sylvan Ln, Wilmington

– Price: $7,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#6. 440 Devin Dr, White Oak

– Price: $8,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#5. 388 Vanderbilt Rd, Asheville

– Price: $8,950,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

#4. 3903 Island Ford Rd, Brevard

– Price: $9,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#3. 7 Stuyvesant Rd, Biltmore Forest

– Price: $9,750,000

– Bedrooms: 10

– Bathrooms: 9

#2. 64 Flynn Branch Rd, Fletcher

– Price: $9,950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#1. 1 Auditorium Cir, Wrightsville Beach

– Price: $13,900,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

