CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — People in the Ravenwood neighborhood of east Charlotte say they are used to deer in the area, but three Chinese water buffalo roaming up and down the street is something they never thought they’d see.

“Here they come, coming around, you see them,” said Shawn Watkins as she recorded the animals on her phone. “These are our water buffalo roaming in the neighborhood.”

A lot of people were caught off guard on Friday afternoon when the water buffalo were seen walking down the street. You can see the size of animals and massive horns on them from this doorbell camera footage.

"They need some cowboys out here. These people haven't dealt with water buffalo before."

“There was maybe, ten or more neighbors walking behind all the commotion, I guess herding, for lack of a better term, the water buffalo towards the trailer and get them to go in the cattle trailer,” said Mark Kendall, who caught the video from his front porch. “But they would kind of look in that direction and didn’t want to go.”

People had plenty of videos.

The owner of the water buffalo and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s animal control division were also on the scene.

“The people from the city were trying to corral them,” said Lynn Watkins as he watched the video. “I thought they need some cowboys out here; these people haven’t dealt with water buffalo before.”

The animals’ owner, George Joseph, lives two miles away in the 2900 block of James Road in east Charlotte.

“They escaped through the fence, said Joseph. “They broke the fence and escaped.”

Two of the animals were caught, but a third was on the loose until July when according to CMPD, they spotted the animal on the grounds of Albemarle Road Elementary School. A CMPD spokesperson says the animal became aggressive, and authorities had to euthanize it.

The owner says he didn’t know the animals were prohibited in the city.

“I want to say sorry to the neighbors,” added Joseph.

People in the neighborhood say they are thankful no one or property was harmed. It also made the start of the holiday weekend exciting.

“We see a lot of deer in the neighborhood,” added Kendall. “There’s a stream not far from here, so there is a water source; they are always around. At night we are always careful with deer, but not a water buffalo. That’s beyond my imagination.”

“I’m looking for the giraffe next,” said Watkins.

Joseph was cited by CMPD, and more citations could be issued.