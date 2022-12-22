RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This would make for quite the stocking stuffer: A lottery jackpot of more than half a billion dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said on Thursday the top prize in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night will be worth $510 million.

A winner in North Carolina could take that amount as an annuity, or $266.8 million in cash. The odds of winning are one in 302.5 million.

“Winning a jackpot like that would be an incredible gift this holiday season,” said Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director. “We are all hoping that a lucky North Carolinian can wake up Christmas Eve day with that life-changing prize.”

Lottery officials say someone who bought a ticket in the Henderson County town of Fletcher won $10,000 by matching four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball in the drawing on Tuesday.