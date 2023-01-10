RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mega Millions winner in North Carolina on Tuesday night could take home nearly $600 million in cash, lottery officials say.

Education Lottery officials say a winner from the state could choose to collect the $1.1 billion — the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game — as an annuity or take $576.8 million in cash.

It’s the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Lottery officials say that while nobody won the big jackpot last Friday, there were a handful of smaller — but still significant — prizes won in North Carolina.

One $30,000 ticket was sold in Fayetteville, and four others worth $10,000 apiece were sold in Charlotte, Boone, Winston-Salem and the Brunswick County town of Belville.