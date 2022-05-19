RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians cast nearly 8,000 provisional ballots during the primary elections, state officials said Thursday.

State law requires the state Board of Elections to release its count of provisional ballots two days after each election.

Local officials must then determine whether to count those ballots. They are cast when a person’s name doesn’t appear in the poll book or there are other questions about a person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot.

The provisional voter fills out a provisional application that includes the information a county’s board needs to research the voter’s eligibility.

Wake County had the most, with 993, with the vast majority of those — 931 — cast Tuesday on Election Day and another 62 came during early voting.

Durham County was second with 417, followed by New Hanover (386) and Mecklenburg (358).