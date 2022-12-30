RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.

Not to mention $75,000 in bonus money for coach Dave Doeren.

Both Doeren and North Carolina coach Mack Brown — the Triangle’s two coaches at public FBS schools — already cashed in on thousands of dollars in on-field incentives this season. Duke, as a private school, does not disclose the contracts for coach Mike Elko or any of its employees.

Doeren has already secured $125,000 in bonus money with the possibility of making it an even $200,000 if his Wolfpack (8-4) beat Maryland in the Charlotte-based bowl game Friday afternoon.

Under the terms of the contract extension he signed in February, Doeren earned $50,000 for making the final College Football Playoff rankings. N.C. State finished No. 23 in that final poll earlier this month.

Doeren has already locked up $50,000 for winning eight games, and that jumps to $100,000 if the Wolfpack earn a ninth victory.

He also earns $25,000 for leading N.C. State to a bowl, and that increases to $50,000 if the Wolfpack win it.

They haven’t won a bowl game since the Sun Bowl five years ago, losing two Gator bowls since then — though their Holiday Bowl appearance against UCLA last year was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Bruins’ program.

Brown, meanwhile, picked up $275,000 in incentives during the Tar Heels’ run to an Atlantic Coast Conference division title and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl.

The Coastal Division crown was worth $200,000 for Brown, according to the contract amendment he signed in January 2022. He also collects $75,000 for the bowl appearance.

Unlike Doeren, there are no incentives in Brown’s deal for reaching a certain number of victories or for winning a non-playoff bowl.

But the Tar Heels’ loss to Clemson in the ACC title game was costly for several reasons. It meant he missed out on nearly a quarter of a million dollars in incentives:

His conference championship bonus would have grown by $50,000 for winning the title. UNC would have remained in the CFP rankings, which would have been worth another $50,000; they were 23rd before falling out following the loss to the Tigers.

And a win would have put the Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl; reaching one of the New Year’s Six games pushes Brown’s bowl bonus up by another $125,000.

Of course, those incentives make up only a fraction of what they make: Brown earns $4.2 million in base salary and supplemental income that includes media deals, while Doeren earns $4.1 million.