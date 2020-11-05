Here’s how you can check to make sure your vote counted in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Are you wanting to know if your vote counted in North Carolina?

There is an online tool that shows how you can know your vote counted.

The State Board of Elections said it may take a few weeks before your “voter history” is updated to reflect your recent vote, but you can check and see if your vote counted by using the voter search tool.

“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We respectfully ask that voters trust their bipartisan boards of elections across North Carolina. We are here to make sure your votes count, and they will.”

The State Board of Elections said they have been getting a lot of questions from voters regarding their ballot and if it was counted in the 2020 general election. Officials said in almost every case, the answer will be yes, but if you voted on Election Day, it will take time for your voter history to reflect that you voted.

If you voted in-person on Election Day:

When you inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were recorded on a media card in the tabulator.

You can still use the voter search tool to check if your vote was counted.

If you voted in-person during the one-stop early voting period:

You can find that your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the voter search database.

According to a news release, “under North Carolina law, all early votes – by-mail or in-person – are considered absentee votes. If you voted during the early voting period, your “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “IN PERSON” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED.””