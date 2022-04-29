RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need a fan to keep cool this summer? You might be able to pick one up for free.

State officials say they will distribute the fans to eligible people beginning Sunday and running through Halloween as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief.

The program is run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Aging and Adult Services, in partnership with the N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers.

People who are 60 and older, and adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for the program at local aging agencies across the state.

Since 1986, the program has bought fans for older adults and those with disabilities to make them more comfortable and lower the risk of heat-related illness.

DAAS says it distributed 3,240 fans and 26 air conditioners last year after receiving $85,500 in donations.

Those donations come from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis.

People may contact their area agency on aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services’ housing program consultant at 919-855-3419.