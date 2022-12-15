RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can now get four free COVID-19 tests mailed to your home.

The Biden administration announced that starting today, U.S. households can order four at-home COVID-19 tests.

If you order the COVID-19 tests, officials said they will begin shipping them “the week of the 19th” of December.

The administration also said that funding for the at-home tests is coming from “limited existing funding” that the administration had.

And if you need assistance in placing your order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 from 8 a.m. until midnight to get help.

For more information, and to order your COVID-19 at-home tests, click here.