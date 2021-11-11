Here’s what 1 company says is the best remote job in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a job that you can do remotely?

A study from one company says your best bet in North Carolina might be an information security analyst.

Business data company PeopleSmart broke down nearly 800 jobs listed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked them in each state based on availability, growth potential, income and suitability for remote work.

It says the top remote and flextime job in North Carolina is an information security analyst and its median income of $100,780.

Other top jobs in North Carolina with their state-specific median income, according to PeopleSmart:

— Software developers, software quality assurance analysts and testers ($103,250).

— Computer systems analysts ($92,850).

— Computer and information systems managers ($139,000).

The classification of software developers and quality assurance analysts and testers also ranks as the top remote job nationally, according to the study.