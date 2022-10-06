RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You spend an average of nearly $4,500 each year just to own a car in North Carolina, according to a study.

The report from insurance cost-comparison company Insurify finds those costs in North Carolina are about 10 percent below the national average of $4,960 a year.

Those costs include the average yearly insurance, tax, gas and maintenance costs.

The report finds the average annual cost of auto insurance in the state is $936 and bases those fuel costs on the price of a regular gallon of gas in August, which was $3.58. The state’s effective vehicle tax rate is 1.2 percent.

The most expensive state to own a car is Wyoming, where the average cost is $6,327. The cheapest state is Alaska, where that cost is just $3,663.