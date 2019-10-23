High levels of likely carcinogen detected in the Cape Fear River again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC Department of Environmental Quality is notifying drinking water facilities on the Cape Fear of high levels of 1,4 dioxane discovered in Reidsville.

The EPA says 1,4 dioxane is a likely human carcinogen and has been found in groundwater across the nation. The synthetic industrial chemical is highly mobile and does not readily biodegrade in the environment.

A formal investigation into 1,4 dioxane in the Cape Fear River Basin was launched earlier this month when the City of Greensboro reported the chemical was released in August by Shamrock Environmental Corporation from a processing facility in Greensboro’s Bryan Park Industrial Complex.

Reidsville officials say two companies within their pretreatment system, DyStar and Unifi, are possible sources of the chemical.

Tuesday’s press release from the NC DEQ confirms the agency received samples that showed 1400 ug/L (micrograms per liter) of 1,4 dioxane from the Reidsville wastewater treatment plant on October 11, 2019. The EPA has set an advisory lifetime health goal of 35 ug/L for drinking water.

Results from the weekly sampling already required at the Greensboro site as a result of the August 1,4 dioxane investigation show 20 ug/L on Oct. 7 and 45 ug/L on Oct. 11.

“Weekly sampling will help determine the extent of the loading to the river. DEQ will pursue appropriate enforcement action for all identified permit violations in this case,” the release from the DEQ stated.

New Hanover County has seen several spikes in 1,4 dioxane levels recently. In September, The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) asked for assistance from the DEQ after a fourth increase in 1,4-dioxane levels this year.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now