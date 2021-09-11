High Point features full day of events for 9/11 remembrance

The High Point fire and police departments will compete in the second annual charity softball game on Saturday in commemoration of 9/11 (High Point Rockers Baseball).

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – High Point has a day full of events for all as the United States remembers and reflects back on the 9/11 terrorist attacks with today’s 20th anniversary.

Beginning with a 9/11 Heroes 5K race at 11 a.m., runners and walkers of all ages are still welcome to join in the day’s opening festivity.

The race begins on Gatewood Avenue and ends at home plate in Truist Point. A portion of registration proceeds benefit Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. You can register here, and once online registration closes a few hours before the event, you can still register at the event.

Next, the High Point Police Department and High Point Fire Department will compete in the second annual charity softball game at 3:30 p.m.

The game is at Truist Park, where the 5K ends, and $4 of each ticket will go toward the same two foundations from the morning’s race.

Following the game, the two departments will also compete in a home run derby at 5 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who purchases tickets to the charity softball game can use their tickets for the High Point Rockers game at 7:05 p.m.

At the game between the Rockers and the West Virginia Power, special first responder jerseys will be auctioned off. Bidding is now open and takes place on the LiveSource App.

Furthermore, be sure to stick around after the Rockers’ game to see Bryce Hensley in concert. Hensley is a Rockers ballplayer and rising country artist who had his debut single, Growin Up In Me, released in August 2020.

Finally, if one isn’t headed to the charity softball game, a free concert with The Plaids is taking place on Gatewood Avenue at 4 p.m.

The band features a mix between disco, rap, classic rock, and country from the 1950-60s.